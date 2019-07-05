Pochettino makes personal call to convince €50m-rated target to pick Tottenham over Liverpool and Euro giants

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly taking a personal approach in trying to secure the signing of Tottenham target and Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos this summer.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly a talented player, but amid intense competition for places at the Bernabeu, he has struggled to emerge as more than a bit-part option.

With the threat of that not changing under Zinedine Zidane next season, the Spaniard would seemingly be well advised to move on and find a more prominent role elsewhere.

As reported by Sport Mediaset, that’s exactly what could be on offer at Tottenham, as it’s claimed that Pochettino has called Ceballos himself to convince him to move to north London.

It’s added that he is valued at €50m by Real Madrid, while Pochettino is said to have promised him a key role in his side to ensure that he has the regular playing time that he craves.

Importantly though, the report also notes that both Liverpool and AC Milan have been credited with an interest in Ceballos this summer, but with Pochettino’s intervention in mind, it has placed Spurs at the front of the queue if he decides to leave.

As noted by BBC Sport, Spurs have already splashed out €60m+ on Tanguy Ndombele this summer as they look to build on last season having enjoyed a run to the Champions League final while securing another top-four finish in the Premier League.

Adding players like Ndombele and Ceballos will certainly help take them to the next level, and it seems as though Pochettino is doing everything he can to ensure that they win the race for the latter too.