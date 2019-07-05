Real Madrid look set to run the risk of losing out to Barcelona in the race for Christian Eriksen should Los Blancos fail to agree a deal for the player within the next two weeks.

According to Don Balon, Eriksen is keen to seal a move to the Spanish capital, however the club aren’t close to an agreement with Spurs for the midfielder, who they value at €90M.

And because of this, Real could be set to lose out in the race for the player, as Eriksen has threatened to open talks with other sides should Los Blancos fail to agree a deal for the player within the next two weeks, with one of these clubs being rivals Barcelona.

If Real were to lose out to Barcelona in the race for Eriksen, it would come as a big blow for Zinedine Zidane’s side, especially considering the fact that Eriksen reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real don’t really need a player of Eriksen’s ilk at the club given the fact that they already have players like Isco, Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez, however when a player of the Dane’s quality becomes available, it’s hard to turn down the chance to sign him.

It remains to be seen as to whether Barca would be willing to pay the money to sign Eriksen this summer given the fact they’re just bought in Frenkie De Jong.

However, we’re sure that even if they weren’t willing, Real wouldn’t want to run the risk of losing out on Eriksen to their fierce rivals.

Better get a move on, lads!