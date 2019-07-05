Superstar duo causing internal Barcelona rift as doubts emerge over transfer plans

Despite ongoing speculation linking Neymar and Antoine Griezmann with Barcelona this summer, there is reportedly a split within the club on whether or not to sign them.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, but the manner of their Champions League exit coupled with the defeat in the Copa del Rey final were two major red marks against their campaign.

In turn, speculation has been rife that they could even launch a double swoop this summer to sign both Neymar and Griezmann, as per the Sun, but that plan could run into difficulty.

According to Marca, one of the reasons for an internal rift at the club currently is the decision on whether or not to sign the pair. The issue with Griezmann is that the French international rejected Barcelona last summer in favour of staying at Atletico Madrid in a very public manner.

As for Neymar, his exit to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 still doesn’t sit well with some at the Nou Camp, as per the report, and so there is a split on whether or not the Spanish champions should be looking to sign the pair ahead of next season.

On one hand, it’s easy to understand why there is allegedly a bitter feeling towards the pair from some within the Barcelona set up, as their respective decisions didn’t reflect well on the club.

In contrast, it’s about what makes coach Ernesto Valverde’s XI a better side and more capable of winning trophies which is the priority, and if there is a way to sign two of the best players in Europe, then Barcelona should surely be exploring that possibility regardless of what’s happened in the past.