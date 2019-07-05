Talks underway: Arsenal eye €35m deal for Real Madrid star next week, favourites to fend off trio of Euro giants

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over the possibility of signing Lucas Vazquez in a deal that could cost them €35m in total.

The Gunners endured a disappointing season last year as they failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League while they suffered defeat in the Europa League final.

That means no Champions League football again this coming campaign, and so Unai Emery will be under pressure to deliver results to ensure that they don’t miss out again next time round.

In order to do that, the Spanish tactician will hope to see reinforcements arrive this summer to bolster his squad, and according to AS, talks are already underway for Arsenal to try and prise Vazquez away from the Bernabeu.

It’s suggested that a deal worth an initial €32m plus a further €3m in bonuses will seal the deal, as it’s even claimed that an agreement could be wrapped up early next week with Inter, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all set to miss out as Vazquez prefers a move to the Premier League.

From Vazquez’s perspective, it’s a sensible decision if he is indeed ready to leave the Spanish giants as after the signings of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, his playing time is expected to be reduced further next season.

However, the one sticking point here is the fee involved, as the Mirror have previously reported that Emery will only have around £40m to spend this summer.

Whether this is with a view of selling players to raise funds and create space in the squad remains to be seen, while given their leaky backline last season, the defence surely needs to be the priority for Arsenal.

Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that they are pressing ahead with a swoop for Vazquez, but they may well need to blow almost all of their touted summer transfer budget to seal his signature.