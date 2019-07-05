Two players Real Madrid prepared to offer in €80m swap deal to land Man Utd superstar

Real Madrid have reportedly already told Man Utd that they are willing to offer €80m plus either Isco or Gareth Bale to land Paul Pogba’s signature this summer.

As noted by ESPN, the 26-year-old has already dropped a big hint this summer that he is keen on the idea of experiencing a new challenge ahead of next season.

SEE MORE: ‘Finally a good contract renewal’ – These Man Utd fans react to key contract announcement

Time will tell if he gets his wish, but it would certainly be a surprise to see United green light a move given he remains such a key figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it would be difficult to replace him with an equally as gifted player in the heart of his midfield.

However, Mundo Deportivo report that Real Madrid aren’t giving up on trying to prise him away from Old Trafford, as they have offered €80m plus one of Isco or Bale to convince United to sell as they believe a deal worth around €150m is a fair offer for the Frenchman.

It’s added though that they will await a big indication from the player himself that he’s willing to push for a move, and that could come if he opts against joining the rest of the Man Utd squad as they prepare to fly out for their pre-season tour next week.

Should Pogba fail to report for duty, that will be a huge sign that he is willing to force his way out of Old Trafford, with Zinedine Zidane seemingly set to benefit in that case.

Although that approach would show a lack of professionalism on Pogba’s part which could damage his image, and so perhaps handing in a formal transfer request is the best way to go about it if he is indeed keen on an exit.

The Spanish giants have already been active this summer, signing Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao to bolster Zidane’s squad after a bitterly disappointing campaign last time out.

Adding Pogba to the mix would be a huge coup, but time will tell if United are forced into a situation where they have no choice but to sell and reinvest that money back into the squad.