Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has continued his impressive form for his country this summer, the forward fired Senegal into the lead vs Uganda this evening.

Mane was played in on goal in the 15th minute of the tie, the Liverpool ace charged towards goal and managed to stay cool, calm and composed enough to produce a tidy finish that fired his country into the lead.

The strike was Mane’s third goal of the tournament – making him the competition’s top scorer as things stand.

Check out the Premier League Golden Boot winner’s goal below:

Africa Cup of Nations : ( Senegal 1 × 0 Uganda ) – Senegal first goal scored by Sadio Mane .. pic.twitter.com/Z4svF1elsI#TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN#TerangaLions — Roman (@roma_z10) July 5, 2019

Given Mane’s red-hot form, Senegal have every chance to upset the odds and lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy this summer.