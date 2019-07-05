Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has just missed a potentially crucial penalty for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash against Uganda this evening.

In the 60th minute of tonight’s clash between Senegal and Uganda, Liverpool star Sadio Mane looked as though he was unstoppable as he won a game-changing penalty for his country.

The 27-year-old looked his usual self as he approached the spot-kick, but something must have gone wrong for the former Southampton forward as his penalty was saved by Uganda stopper Denis Onyango.

It’s surprising to see that Mane is still on penalty-taking duties for his country, the star missed from 12 yards out in Senegal’s last game.

Check out the superstar’s penalty below:

The second game in a row Mane wins a penalty. The second game in a row Mane misses a penalty. #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/0oPgJlmtRW — PepeNation (@TerryTI_) July 5, 2019

So in Mané’s last two games at #AFCON2019 he’s scored three goals (one penalty) and missed two pens #LFC #FPL pic.twitter.com/b2wmPehK8l — Boom Goes The Clean Sheet (@CleanSheetFPL) July 5, 2019

Whilst Mane may have missed a potentially crucially chance to secure victory for his country, the star certainly can’t be blamed for his miss as he opened the scoring for the Lions of Teranga just 15 minutes into today’s clash.

Mane has been amazing for his country in this summer’s competition and it looks as though he just had a unfortunate moment.