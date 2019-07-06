£22.4m West Ham star’s exit could COLLAPSE for this key reason

West Ham could reportedly see Marko Arnautovic’s move to China collapse as they haven’t yet reached an agreement with Shanghai SIPG.

The 30-year-old has bagged 21 goals in 59 Premier League games for the Hammers, but troubles began back in January after he requested an exit to move to China.

SEE MORE: Revealed: Club chief devises PLAN to clinch smart West Ham transfer raid

While he ended up signing a contract extension to end talk over his future, it seems as though an exit is likely again this summer as he was heavily tipped to complete a £22.4m move to Shanghai SIPG, as per Sky Sports.

It’s added in that report that West Ham were ready to accept a “terrible” deal in order to get him out of the club as everyone “wants him out” following a breakdown within the camp, as per a club insider.

However, a splitting of ways might not be so straight forward now as Forever West Ham report that Foot Mercato journalist Dahbia Hattabi has suggested that the two clubs haven’t yet reached an agreement.

It’s added that the terms of payment haven’t been settled and so it could lead to the move falling apart, while Shanghai are ready to explore other potential targets in Europe instead.

Given the way the situation has developed and what is coming out of West Ham this week, it would be a disaster if Arnautovic was still at the club at the start of the new season.

In turn, they’ll surely be desperate to find a compromise with Shanghai to send Arnautovic to China, and thus in turn use those funds to bring in a replacement.