AC Milan are seemingly looking to shore up their defence this summer while Theo Hernandez is reportedly now officially a Rossoneri player.

The Italian giants endured a disappointing campaign last season as they fell short of breaking back into the top four in Serie A.

In turn, that means that they are absent from the Champions League again, and so new coach Marco Giampaolo will hope that he can stamp his mark on the squad as much as possible this summer with new signings to fit his ideas and style of play.

As reported by MilanNews.it, the first signing is a done deal as Theo Hernandez’s contract has been deposited with the Lega Serie A to confirm that he has joined on a permanent basis.

There has been no official announcement from Milan as of yet though, and so further details over his contract will perhaps be shared in the public domain in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the defence appears to be a priority for the club hierarchy, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Milan are also keen on Atalanta centre-half Gianluca Mancini.

A meeting was held with agent Giuseppe Riso on Friday, and it’s claimed that the 23-year-old was discussed as with Mattia Caldara recovering from a serious injury coupled with the departures of Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate this summer after their contracts expired, Milan need to add quality and depth in that department.

It won’t cheap though, as Football Italia note that Roma are also interested in Mancini, with Atalanta said to be demanding €30m to allow him to leave Bergamo this summer.

Given that they’ve qualified for the Champions League, Gian Piero Gasperini will surely want to keep his squad in tact, but it seems as though that might be easier said than done.