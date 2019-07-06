Arsenal given chance of axing superstar this summer to boost £40m transfer budget

Fenerbahce are reportedly formulating a strategy to try and prise Mesut Ozil away from Arsenal this summer and have been given a 50% chance of doing so.

It was a disappointing campaign for the 30-year-old last year, as he managed just six goals and three assists in 35 appearances.

SEE MORE: Talks underway: Arsenal eye €35m deal for Real Madrid star next week, favourites to fend off trio of Euro giants

Often left out by Unai Emery for crunch encounters, question marks have been raised over his future at the Emirates, and particularly given the touted budget that the Spanish tactician has this summer, he could look to offload players in order to raise funds to continue to stamp his mark on the squad.

According to The Sun, that boost could come through getting Ozil off the books, as it’s claimed by TRT Spor journalist Fatih Dogan that Fenerbahce are working hard to come up with the finances needed to afford a move to take Ozil away from north London.

“Fenerbahce president Ali Koc is working very hard to sign him,” he is quoted as saying. “For his wages and loan fee, the club are trying to find the sponsors. They are working on it.

“I think it’s going very well. Right now, I can say the possibility is 50-51% positive.”

It’s added that Arsenal are believed to only have around £40m to spend this summer, and for a side which finished outside of the top four in the Premier League and were left trophyless last season, that isn’t a great deal to ensure that they’re competitive next season and are able to close the gap on their rivals.

In turn, not only receiving a loan fee but also to get Ozil’s wages off the books would be a huge boost for the club, potentially giving them more financial flexibility to go out and bring in reinforcements that Emery needs to improve the squad.

As per the Mirror earlier this year, it has been reported that Ozil earns around £300,000-a-week, and especially given his lack of influence and inconsistency on the pitch, that is a huge drain on Arsenal’s resources, one that they could try and get rid of this summer.