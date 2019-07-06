Arsenal linked with SHOCK raid on Tottenham, hold KEY advantage over rival offer

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise raid on Tottenham for Toby Alderweireld as they are tipped to challenge Roma for his signature.

The Gunners need to address their defence this summer as after conceding 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, it was a glaring weakness in Unai Emery’s line up.

In turn, the Spanish tactician will likely be prioritising experience and leadership, and as reported by Calciomercato, that could lead them to Alderweireld.

It’s suggested that a €10m offer is on the table from Roma already as they look to take advantage of the fact that the Belgian international’s contract expires next summer, but Arsenal are said to be in a favourable position to beat them to the punch given the defensive ace would prefer to stay in England.

However, the Daily Star note that Arsenal would more likely have to splash out £25m this summer to activate the 30-year-old’s release clause, but it remains to be seen if a deal goes through given the rivalry between the two clubs as the centre-half would risk infuriating the Spurs faithful with such a switch.

It’s noted in that report that he could be open to the idea of staying in north London due to the fact that it would avoid disrupting and uprooting his family, but time will tell if Arsenal’s defensive solution is just down the road this summer or if this is merely an outlandish rumour of an unlikely transfer.