Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly beat their rivals to the signing of one of England’s most exciting young attackers, what a move this is for the ace.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have moved ahead of rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign talented West Bromwich Albion attacker Louie Barry.

PSG had emerged as favourites for the ace’s signature but it looks as though Barcelona have pulled the wool over their eyes by convincing the youngster to move to Barcelona during talks.

It’s understood that the Parisians put forward a lucrative financial package towards the youngster, but the chance to be a part of Barcelona’s project at the world-famous La Masia academy convinced the star and his family.

The star was pictured leaving the Sofia hotel in Barcelona following talks with the Camp Nou outfit:

The ace will be confirming his future very soon, it was only recently revealed that the forward rejected West Brom’s offer of a three-year professional contract, unluckily for the Baggies losing the highly-rated Barry to an overseas club will net them just £235,000 in compensation:

Barry has showed his natural goalscoring instinct for both England’s Under-16s and Under-15s side, the star has also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, but the ace decided to pledge his future to the Three Lions last year.

West Brom fans were excited about Barry after he scored 10 goals in just five games for England Under-15s at a tournament in Italy last summer, the star has continued to impress for his country as he won the golden boot after England Under-16s won the Val-de-Marne tournament in November.

English youngsters have fared well after moves abroad in recent years and Barry will be hoping to become the next big sensation.