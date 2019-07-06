Manchester United have been given a clear path to sign one of their top targets this summer, the Red Devils’ noisy neighbours have dropped out of this race for this star.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are prepared to walk away from the race to sign Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, the England international is a prime target for City and their cross-town rivals Manchester United.

The Foxes value the stalwart at £80m, it’s understood that the Red Devils have already made an offer of £70m for the star’s services.

Pep Guardiola’s aren’t keen on breaking their budget to sign a centre-back and the report states that the club’s apparent desperation to sign a central defender following the exit of Vincent Kompany are wide of the mark, Guardiola is reportedly happy to head into next season with his current contingent of defenders.

City can’t rule themselves out of the race for Maguire completely until Nicolas Otamendi returns for preseason after the Copa America, the report suggests that the 31-year-old was concerned with his lack of playing time last season and it’s understood that the combative Argentinian is open to an Etihad exit.

If City were to lose Otamendi this summer, their transfer plans would drastically change and they’d need to make signing a centre-back a top priority.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer and the Norwegian’s major area of concern is bolstering the Red Devils’ defence, United were abysmal defensively last season – leaking the second-most goals out of teams in the top ten.

Maguire could be exactly the type of player that United need to shore things up at the back, the star perfectly combines Premier League experience (101 PL appearances) and the potential to improve.

Maguire has been very impressive since joining Leicester, the commanding centre-back’s performances for the Foxes earned him a call up to England team and the 6ft4 giant hasn’t looked back since.

The Sheffield-born star is one of Gareth Southgate’s key players for the Three Lions and the 26-year-old already has 20 caps to his name.