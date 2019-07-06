Crystal Palace have already parted with Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and the future of Wilfried Zaha continues to be debated daily.

Reports emerging today suggest they may use some of the money banked to move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Daily Record have reported that a Spanish source has suggested that Palace are looking at Morelos, who has established himself as a prolific goalscorer during his time in Scotland, having bagged 30 goals in 48 appearances last season.

The Daily Record does state at this point Rangers deny any enquiries have been received, but they would be looking for around £20m to sell their top scorer from last season. They go on to suggest that Zaha is on the verge of a move to Arsenal, so if Palace were to move for Morelos as a replacement, it would take a fee similar to the one that saw Moussa Dembele move to Lyon last season – around £20m.

Morelos told The Herald in May that he does want to play in a more competitive league, so a move to Palace would certainly give him that opportunity.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to a red card though, often getting easily wound up and lashing out at opposition players last season. Towards the end of the campaign, Morelos had built up such a reputation that referees had him under extra scrutiny and so that is an area of his game that perhaps needs to be addressed.

In a footballing sense, he’s earned the nickname “El Buffalo” playing with brute strength and aggression. There’s much more to his game than that though, his movement and finishing is outstanding, and previous comparisons to Luis Suarez aren’t utterly ridiculous.

He arguably needs to play at a higher level to earn more international recognition though having been left out Colombia’s Copa America squad this summer, but Falcao is ageing and the Premier League could be the ideal stage for Morelos to burst into more fans’ consciousness.