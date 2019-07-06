Deal close: Chelsea ace to agree new £100k-a-week contract after Lampard talks

Frank Lampard’s influence at Chelsea is reportedly already being felt as it’s claimed Callum Hudson-Odoi could pen a new contract after talks with the new boss.

The 18-year-old will spend his summer recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered at the back end of last season, knowing that his current contract expires in 12 months time.

Amid ongoing speculation over his future with Sky Sports noting that Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with trying to prise him away from Stamford Bridge, it arguably looked bleak for Chelsea and Hudson-Odoi to extend their time together as recently as last week.

However, Goal.com now report that following talks with Lampard, who was officially appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor on Thursday, Hudson-Odoi could now pen a new long-term contract with Chelsea to put all the exit rumours behind him.

It’s added that having received assurances over his playing time next season under Lampard, the talented winger could now put pen to paper on a deal worth around £100,000-a-week, with a rumoured five-year deal being on the table previously.

The England international bagged five goals and five assists in 24 appearances for the senior side last season, while he also made his breakthrough for Gareth Southgate at senior level for the Three Lions too.

With that in mind, it’s fair to say that Hudson-Odoi has got a bright future ahead of him, and following on from his work with the likes of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori at Derby County last season, it would appear as though Lampard is ready to give his young players a chance to shine at Chelsea next season.

Time will tell if that’s a successful strategy as results will ultimately dictate whether or not they stay in his plans, but ultimately given the talent and potential that Hudson-Odoi possesses, it’s certainly a positive thing for the Blues if he intends on staying and penning a new contract.