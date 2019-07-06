Paul Pogba’s transfer saga could be drawing to a close very soon, it’s understood that these European giants are set to offer Manchester United £120m for the superstar.

According to The Sunday Times (subscription required), Paul Pogba’s former club – Juventus, are preparing a mega £120m bid for the Frenchman. The Italian giants believe that signing the central midfielder will strengthen their chances of winning the Champions League for the first time in over 23 years.

The ‘Old Lady’ also believe that securing Pogba’s transfer will cement their position as one of the biggest football clubs in the world on a commercial level.

Last month, Pogba angered United fans by revealing that he was ready to take on a “new challenge” this summer, as per to the Guardian.

Despite the fact that the star is angling for a move away from Old Trafford, the Sunday Times’ report suggests that the Red Devils are expected to reject offers from both Juventus and Spanish giants Real Madrid for the star’s signature.

The Manchester outfit see the midfielder as an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the future, the Frenchman will be expected to lead the side after their massive rebuild this summer.

Pogba will be at centre stage during this summer’s transfer window, we could see developments on the star’s future very soon. United are scheduled to fly out for their preseason tour tomorrow and according to Mirror Football, the Red Devils are unsure if Pogba will be travelling with them, the club haven’t spoken to the star since the end of the season.

Pogba has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons on far too many occasions since his return to England and the Frenchman will incite an uproar if he’s isn’t on United’s plane to Australia tomorrow.

The 26-year-old could see a return to Turin as the perfect chance to get his career back on track and also the opportunity to challenge for the Champions League – something United won’t be doing next season.

The attack-minded midfielder left Old Trafford as a youngster to join Juventus and after the ace established himself as one of the most exciting players in the world, United brought him back to Manchester in a world-record £89m deal, according to BBC Sport.

The superstar would be linking up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, next season could be exciting for the Bianconeri. Pogba would also be working under former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who was recently appointed as the Italian side’s new manger.

Would Pogba flourish alongside the likes of Ronaldo and Dybala? Could the Frenchman take his game to the next level under Maurizio Sarri?