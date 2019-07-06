Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis this summer, and it’s claimed that the player himself wants the move.

As noted by BBC Sport, Spurs have already splashed out €60m to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, as Mauricio Pochettino looks set to get the backing of the hierarchy.

It comes after yet another top-four finish in the Premier League as well as a memorable run to the Champions League final, and so in order to take that next step and continue to compete for major honours moving forward, reinforcements are finally now arriving at Tottenham.

According to Diario de Sevilla, as translated by HITC, it has now been claimed that Lo Celso could be the next marquee arrival as he is eager to make the move to north London this summer.

However, there is still one major obstacle in a possible transfer, as it’s added in the report above, via Mucho Deporte, that while Tottenham have launched a £61m bid for Lo Celso, Betis want £67m for their prized asset.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Spurs are willing to increase their offer to satisfy their demands, or if the two clubs can reach a compromise on a fee somewhere in the middle.

With 25 goals and 26 assists in 144 senior appearances as a professional, those aren’t particularly stand-out numbers for Lo Celso, but that doesn’t tell the whole story about the quality that the Argentine international possesses.

With his technical quality, creativity and eye for goal, he would arguably be an ideal fit for Spurs and Pochettino to add a different dynamic to the side.

Further, with ongoing speculation over Christian Eriksen’s future at the club, as per the Express, Lo Celso could also be seen as a crucial replacement for Tottenham’s current creative hub if he decides to leave.