Some Chelsea fans have reacted angrily to reports that new manager Frank Lampard is prepared to give two of Chelsea’s outcasts a chance in the first-team.

According to the Telegraph, new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is prepared to hand Blues outcasts Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi a lifeline, by giving them the chance to impress during preseason.

The report states that the pair have both travelled with the first-team squad on their trip to Dublin, ahead of friendlies against Bohemians and St Patrick’s.

Lampard could be impressed with what he’s seen of Batshuayi so far, the Telegraph understand that the Belgian returned to preseason training early, in a bid to win over the Blues legend and throw his hat into the ring for the battle for Chelsea’s starting striker spot.

Batshuayi spent last season on loan at Spanish side Valencia before spending the second-half of the season with Crystal Palace.

Drinkwater has been one of the west London club’s worst signings in recent history, according to BBC Sport, the Blues parted with £35m to sign the Manchester United academy graduate from Leicester City.

After a difficult debut season under Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri cast aside the England international as soon as he took the reigns at Stamford Bridge. Drinkwater made just one appearance last season, in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Check out some reaction to Lampard’s decision below:

Think Drink water is better of out of there unless guaranteed game time, how many appearances since Leicester-Chelsea transfer — David Manning (@KickingThePig) July 5, 2019

Drinkwater no thanks — OnlyCFC (@OnlyCfc101) July 5, 2019

Two mediocre players… Good luck — Tommy trouble (@Demarinuh) July 5, 2019

Yeah if he wants to get the sack by Christmas by all means play the likes of drinkwater bakayoko baker Palmer and see how that goes — Mat (@mat_ellis) July 5, 2019

Drinkwater has no place in the team, has to be sold. — Jamie Yap (@JamieYap_101) July 5, 2019

He should offload them. — Callum_Cheek77 (@hadheyhemor) July 5, 2019

While it may be easy to blast Lampard’s decision to give a chance to Drinkwater, it’s worth noting that the former Leicester star is one of only five players with the Blues that UEFA consider as homegrown, as per the Guardian.

It may be a bitter pill to swallow for fans but Drinkwater will have to remain on the books for next season.

Given the fact that Chelsea are facing a transfer ban, Lampard has no choice but to utilise every singe player in his squad, his decision to give Drinkwater and Batshuayi the chance to shine in preseason is actually genius.

With Chelsea’s squad down to barebones next season, Lampard will need his players to be fit and ready at all times, one injury could see the stars back in the first-team fold and this move by Lampard ensures they won’t be thrown in at the deep end.