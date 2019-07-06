Liverpool advised to swoop for proven winner with 42 trophies to bolster Klopp’s squad

Former Man Utd midfielder Kleberson believes that Dani Alves would be an excellent signing for Liverpool this summer.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and so it remains to be seen what the next chapter in his glittering career is.

After trophy-laden spells in Spain, Italy and France, the Brazilian veteran is still proving he has plenty left in the tank by playing a crucial role at the Copa America, and so coupled with that winning mentality and experience at the highest level, he could be a sensible addition for most clubs.

Kleberson though believes that Liverpool should take a look at him this summer, as he believes that he would be an ideal fit for Klopp’s system and style of play at Anfield.

“I wanted to get Dani Alves to join me in the MLS! He’s a phenomenal player with amazing quality,” he is quoted as saying by the Express, who note that Alves has a huge trophy haul of 42 pieces of silverware over the course of his playing career thus far. “I feel maybe could fit in well at Liverpool and Klopp would like him as a style of player.

“He’s very technical, fast and has an incredible temperament in the big games. He’s a winner.”

Time will tell if Klopp listens to that advice, as he could continue to build on the Brazilian contingent on Merseyside with the likes of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino already plying their trade at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made the right-back position his own last season as he has performed brilliantly for the club, and so it could be a case of adding quality depth behind him with a stalwart like Alves to help his development.

However, such is the balance and winning attitude in the current Liverpool squad, Klopp will perhaps be wary of disrupting that with Alves perhaps a little too flashy off the pitch for his liking.

Klopp also has a decision to make on Nathaniel Clyne this summer, as he will return from his loan spell at Bournemouth perhaps itching to push Alexander-Arnold for a starting berth next season.