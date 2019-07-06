Liverpool could sacrifice key figure in bid to land £26m-rated target

Liverpool are reportedly considering the idea of including Divock Origi in a player exchange deal for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

The Merseyside giants will be plotting ways to strengthen their squad this summer in order to build on their Champions League triumph while also trying to take that final step to topple Man City in the Premier League title battle that is expected to continue between the two sides next year.

Having confirmed that both Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge have left after their respective contracts expired this summer, that does pose a problem for Jurgen Klopp in terms of having enough quality depth at his disposal to compete on multiple fronts next season.

As reported by the Express, via Mucho Deporte, they have set their sights on Firpo to offer competition for Andy Robertson at left back, although it will take £26m to prise him away from Real Betis this summer.

With that in mind, it’s added that Origi could be used in a player exchange deal, as there could be a difficult decision coming on the Belgian forward given his contract only has 12 months left to run on it.

It’s noted in the report that Liverpool have made a contract offer to the 24-year-old, and so it ultimately remains to be seen whether or not he’s happy to sign and extend his stay on Merseyside of if he will be open to a move elsewhere.

On one hand, his crucial goals last season make him a vital part of the Liverpool squad moving forward as he proved to be a key figure for Klopp, and especially with Sturridge moving on, the German tactician may not be keen on losing another back-up option up front.

Nevertheless, the Liverpool boss will need more than one option at left-back too to keep Robertson on his toes and to rest him when appropriate, and so it promises to be a difficult decision for him to make.

Real Madrid are also noted as an interested party, but given that they’ve already signed Ferland Mendy this summer, it seems unlikely Zinedine Zidane is eyeing another left-back option.