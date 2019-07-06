Liverpool injury news: Boost for Klopp as update provided on key figure

Liverpool have received a major boost on the injury front as Naby Keita’s setback isn’t serious and he will return to pre-season training as planned.

The last thing any player wants is to see their pre-season disrupted by injury, which in turn sets them back fitness wise ahead of the new campaign and leaves them playing catch up.

SEE MORE: Liverpool advised to swoop for proven winner with 42 trophies to bolster Klopp’s squad

That was the fear for the 24-year-old this week, as he suffered a setback while on international duty with Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations which forced him to withdraw from the squad.

Naturally, that in itself would have been a huge blow for him, but Liverpool have now confirmed on their official site that after the midfield ace returned to Merseyside for treatment and further tests, it has been decided that he will be ready for pre-season training later this month.

In fact, it would appear as though he will return as initially planned, given he would have been afforded a break after the AFCON anyway to regroup and recharge his batteries ahead of another gruelling campaign for the Reds.

Keita made 33 appearances for Liverpool last season, as he played his part in a successful campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Having had to deal with injury problems as well as settling in a new environment, he’ll hope to now get a solid pre-season under his belt in the coming weeks to ensure that he’s raring to go in his second year in England.

That will be music to the ears of Klopp, as he wouldn’t have wanted to see his midfield star ruled out for the beginning of the new campaign and trying to find his match fitness along the way. If they are to launch another title bid this coming season, they can’t afford a slow start and he’ll want a full squad at his disposal to avoid one.