Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was left heartbroken and devastated following Egypt’s shock AFCON exit against South Africa. The forward was in tears.

Egypt were considerable favourites against 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa, the Pharaohs were expected to cruise past the Bafana Bafana – but things certainly didn’t go to plan.

Just 15 minutes into the clash, South Africa forward Thembinkosi Lorch fired his side into the lead and the Bafana Bafana warriors didn’t look back at all, they managed to keep Egypt at bay and win the Round of 16 clash 1-0.

Remarkably left-back Sifiso Hlanti, who plays for South African side Bidvest Wits FC, managed to keep the Champions League winner quiet for the entire game. The defender was phenomenal this evening and this performance will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of his career.

The star was heartbroken after his country’s exit, take a look below:

The Bafana Bafana Warrior who ruined Mo Salah AFCON dream pic.twitter.com/pp5OUqLJdM — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) July 6, 2019

The star collapsed to the ground and burst into tears:

The fact that Salah has had to suffer heartbreak for his country this summer, could be the worst nightmare for Premier League defenders – the forward will be relentless in his pursuit of greatness with Liverpool next season.