Man Utd set to miss out on £40m-rated target as he arrives in England to join PL rivals

Man Utd have reportedly missed out on the signing of Youri Tielemans as it’s claimed he has arrived in England to wrap up a move to join Leicester City.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Foxes from Monaco, and he was an instant hit having bagged three goals and five assists in 13 Premier League games.

With Brendan Rodgers looking to continue to guide Leicester up the table to compete for European qualification spots next season, it would have made sense this summer to try and bring Tielemans back on a permanent deal.

According to The Sun, that’s exactly what they could be on the verge of doing, as it’s claimed that the Belgian international has arrived in England to secure his return to the King Power Stadium.

That’s also confirmed by respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur in his tweet below, as the expectation is that Tielemans will now join Leicester.

However, as noted by the Sun, the news will seemingly come as a blow to United, as they had been linked with the classy playmaker as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season.

The Norwegian tactician has already lost Ander Herrera this summer after his contract expired, while Paul Pogba’s agent has publicly declared that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, as per BBC Sport.

In turn, Tielemans could have been a viable solution to help fill the void, but it seems as though Leicester have won this particular transfer battle, forcing Man Utd to look elsewhere to find solutions as Solskjaer looks to add more quality and strength in depth after the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.