Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly missed out on the signing of one of Europe’s most talented youngsters to one of their rivals.

According to Spanish publication Mucho Deporte, Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United target Dani Olmo from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb. The report states that Spurs are very close to securing the ace’s signature after agreeing a deal with the star’s agent, Juanma Lopez.

It’s understood that the deal for the star is worth £22m, it’s not surprising to see that Zagreb are cashing in on the star – who has just two years left on his current deal – following his exploits for Spain’s Under-21s this summer.

Olmo was named Man of the Match for the European Under-21 Championships final between Spain and Germany, the attacking midfielder scored the winning goal for La Furia Roja. Olmo scored three goals and provided one assist in his four appearances in the tournament.

Olmo is a talent with heaps of pedigree, the youngster came through the ranks at Barcelona before a shock move to Zagreb. The star has been phenomenal for the Croatian side, last season the ace scored 10 goals and provided seven assists across 35 appearances in Croatia’s top-flight and the Europa League.

Mauricio Pochettino looks like he’s made two massive additions to his midfield this summer, Spurs recently completed the signing of 22-year-old sensation Tanguy Ndombele and Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke.

It looks as though Olmo will be following in the stars’ footsteps by heading to north London.