Meeting next week: Woodward set for talks with Euro giants over £75m-rated Man Utd star

Inter are reportedly set to step up their attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku next week as they will hold talks with Man Utd chief Ed Woodward.

The Nerazzurri are planning for life under Antonio Conte next season, and so reinforcements are expected to arrive over the summer to allow the Italian tactician to stamp his mark on the squad.

Although Lukaku struggled last season with just 15 goals in 45 appearances for Man Utd, it appears as though he fits the bill for Conte at San Siro, and there could be a potential breakthrough in talks between the two clubs next week.

As reported by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are ready to press ahead with their pursuit of Lukaku amid speculation that Juventus have also expressed an interest in the Belgian forward.

Their motives have been questioned as it could just be a tactic to disrupt Inter’s transfer plans, but in turn, a meeting with Woodward is specifically touted next week, as it is reiterated that Man Utd value Lukaku at £75m and are seemingly unwilling to budge from that figure.

In contrast, Inter are said to be hoping to seal an initial loan agreement with an obligation to buy, although it’s suggested that the only way such a deal will get the green light from the Red Devils is if there is a significant fee paid up front for the loan move.

Time will tell if the two parties can reach a compromise, but ultimately with talks planned between club officials, that would suggest that they’re keen to discuss the matter and seal a transfer that suits all concerned.

Lukaku, 26, undoubtedly remains a top class striker, but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly moving in a different direction with a reliance on pace and movement in the final third, he may struggle to hold down a prominent role at Old Trafford if he were to stay this season.