'More like good riddance' – These Chelsea fans delighted as misfit's exit confirmed in touted £50m deal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea confirmed Alvaro Morata’s exit from the club on a permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, ending a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard scored just 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues following his switch from Real Madrid in 2017, as after a bright start to life in west London, he tailed off badly with injuries and poor form blighting his stay in England.

As noted by The Sun though, he has now completed a permanent move back to the Spanish capital with Atleti in what is said to be a £50m deal, although the loan agreement between the clubs dating back to last season will continue to run until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

On one hand, some may question the decision from Frank Lampard and Chelsea given their transfer ban this summer, as there may have been an argument to recall Morata.

However, with Olivier Giroud being supported by returning loanees Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi, Lampard may well feel as though he has more than enough up front and has given the green light for Morata to move on.

Based on what Chelsea fans saw of the 26-year-old during his time at the Bridge, it’s fair to question whether or not he would have been able to rediscover his confidence and goalscoring touch on a consistent basis in a Blues shirt had he returned anyway.

Judging from the reaction below, it seems to be a popular choice with the supporters, who were generally pretty happy with the news that Morata has been offloaded, and now that touted £50m fee will be banked ready for when their transfer ban ends next year.

