Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo completed his move to Celtic this week and has revealed he takes inspiration from his cousin, who will be familiar to UK football fans.

In an interview with the Daily Record, Bolingoli-Mbombo talked about how he grew up playing in the streets of Antwerp with Manchester United superstar Romelu Lukaku and his brother Jordan. Despite their careers spreading them apart, he talked about how they still stay in touch and inspire each other:

“Romelu left to go to England and we see a little bit less of each other now but during holidays in Belgium we always try to catch up again”.

He added: “It motivates you also to see your cousins doing well too. You want to be like them”.

Bolingoli-Mbombo completed his move from Rapid Wien, with the BBC reporting the transfer fee at £3m. Bolingoli Mbombo moved to endear himself to Scottish Premiership fans by admitting the move to Scotland is a step up. He previously played against Rangers and indicated that experience will stand him in good stead going into the new season:

“You see the level is a little bit higher here than in Austria, so it was good to play against this team so I can see a little of what the competition is going to be like.”

In a previous interview with the Daily Record, that Belgian said he didn’t know if he would be first choice or if Kieran Tierney would be leaving, but it’s clear he’s motivated to make his mark at Celtic and take any chances given to him.

With Tierney out injured, Bolingoli-Mbombo looks likely to feature against FK Sarajevo in the Champions League next week. He’s a pacey left sided player who can play left-back or as a left winger and so that versatility will be welcomed by Neil Lennon.