Sir Alex Ferguson wants to see Man United beat Man City in race to seal quality £80M transfer

Former Man United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly eager to see the Red Devils win the race to sign Harry Maguire this summer, a player that Man City are also in the hunt for.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ferguson thinks his old club should be pulling out all the stops in order to beat Man City to the England international’s signature, who Leicester want at least £80M for.

Whether United or City win the race to sign Maguire this summer, the club that do are sure to have a mighty fine player on their hands.

The Englishman has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League these past few years, and it’s clear for all to see exactly why both United and City are in the race to sign him.

Maguire’s ability to command his own box and want to play out from the back would see him fit in well at either United or City, however we think the Red Devils could probably use him more than their rivals if their performances last season are anything to go off.

Paying £80M for a player who’s only been playing in the Premier League for a few seasons seems a bit extortionate, however given today’s market, we’re sure both sides will be able to see why paying that much for Maguire could be worth it.