Talks held: Euro giants refuse to give up on €15m+ rated Liverpool star

AC Milan are reportedly still interested in trying to prise Dejan Lovren away from Liverpool this summer after fresh talks with an intermediary on Friday.

The Rossoneri have an issue to solve in defence this summer, as after the exits of Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate due to expiring contracts, they are light in that department.

Mattia Caldara is also recovering from a serious injury, and so that leaves new coach Marco Giampaolo with Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio as his only options.

According to Calciomercato, more talks were held with agent Beppe Riso on Friday, who is claimed to be acting as an intermediary in Italy with Milan said to still be keen on signing the Croatian stalwart this summer.

It’s added that he is rated at around €15m-20m by Liverpool, although importantly it’s suggested that the Merseyside giants have already expressed that they have no interest in selling him.

In turn, it seems difficult to see how a move materialises this summer, as although Lovren has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip seemingly ahead of him, quality depth is needed at Anfield to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts.

It would also arguably create a difficult decision for Lovren too, as the 30-year-old would essentially be choosing between a better chance of regular playing time at Milan, or the opportunity to continue to compete for major honours at Liverpool in the short-term future.

Time will tell if he has to make such a decision, but it would appear as though Milan aren’t giving up their chase just yet as Giampaolo looks to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of his first season in charge at San Siro.