Arsenal ace Alex Iwobi scored a cool finish for Nigeria this evening, as he gave his side a 3-2 lead against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

With the scores tided at 2-2, Iwobi was put through by Odion Ighalo, with the Gunners midfielder finishing cooly to hand his side the lead.

It was a nice finish from Iwobi, and one that could end up proving to be the goal that sends the Super Eagles through to the next round of the tournament.