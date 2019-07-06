Argentina superstars Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero reminded Chile that they’re capable of punishing the opposition at any moment with this clever goal from a free-kick.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero demonstrated a telepathic connection for Argentina against Chile in tonight’s Copa America third-place playoff clash.

La Albiceleste won a free-kick in the 12th minute of the clash after a dazzling run from Messi and the Barcelona star made Alexis Sanchez and Co. pay for their foul play by taking a smart quick free-kick to catch Chile’s defence off guard – leaving Aguero clear on goal.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero made the goal look like a walk in the park, the star remained cool, calm and composed as he rounded the goalkeeper and fired the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

That was too quick from Lionel Messi to Aguero?? pic.twitter.com/5qvmc4sh1v — Tonny (@iamjacton) July 6, 2019

Argentina fans will be kicking themselves though after tonight’s flying star, if Lionel Scaloni’s side played like this against Brazil, they could’ve been in the tournament’s final.