Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was shown a straight red card by the referee after an altercation with Gary Medel during Argentina’s clash with Chile this evening.

The incident occurred in the 36th minute of the clash, the ball ran out of play after Medel held off Messi, former Cardiff City ace Medel clearly thought as though he was shoved in the back by the Barcelona star and the defender burst into a fit of rage – charging towards Messi and pushing against the star, until the pair were separated.

The referee bizarrely sent both Messi and Medel off. The superstar attacker couldn’t believe the decision and the superstar will be eager to put a disappointing tournament behind him by returning to Barcelona and getting preparations underway for next season.

There’s no doubt that Messi will be looking to be ruthless in the opening stages of next season after an unflattering summer.

Check out the incident below:

A bit of mess in The Chile ?? ? Argentina ?? #CopaAmerica 3rd place game. Messi sent off with a red card ? pic.twitter.com/O322YcyR07 — SONTFootball (@SONTFootball) July 6, 2019

Messi was certainly hard done by with the referee’s decison, it looked as though the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did nothing but stand his ground against Medel.

Fortunately for Messi, his sending off shouldn’t prove to be costly given Argentina’s 2-0 lead thanks to Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

Aguero opened the scoring after a clever assist by Messi from a free-kick. Check it out here.

Dybala extended his country’s lead with a spectacular goal just 10 minutes later. Check out Dybala’s superb solo goal here.