Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala scored a stunning goal for Argentina vs Chile this evening, the star showcased some spectacular skill before hitting the back of the net.

In the 22nd minute of the clash, Dybala extended Argentina’s lead against Chelsea with spectacular solo goal. The ball was played into the Juventus attacker and the superstar produced a superb touch of skill to take the ball past the defender before smoothly chipping the ball over Chile’s goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Dybala’s strike came just 10 minutes after Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero combined to hand Lionel Scaloni’s side the lead with a clever free-kick. Check out the opener here.

Check out the 25-year-old’s superb solo effort below:

Argentina have essentially secured their third place finish in the Copa America with their flying start against Chile tonight.