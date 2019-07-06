“We’ll see in the future” – £80M Arsenal transfer target fails to rule out Gunners move when quizzed about future

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has failed to rule out a summer move to Arsenal after the player was quizzed about his future.

The Mirror have noted recently that Zaha, who Palace want £80M for, is a target for the Gunners, and following his recent words, it seems like the north London club still have some hope of bringing him to the Emirates this summer.

As per the Sun, when asked about a potential move to Arsenal this summer, Zaha responded “I don’t know… we’ll see in the future.”

Zaha’s failure to rule out a move to the club should be seen as a good thing from Arsenal’s point of view, as it seems like Unai Emery’s side are still in with a shout of signing him this summer.

Arsenal could use a player of Zaha’s calibre in their squad, as they don’t really have any top quality wingers to choose from at the moment.

Emery only really has players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan Alex Iwobi to pick from as his options out wide, two players that are considerably worse wingers than Zaha.

The 26-year-old managed to bag a total of 10 goals and 10 assists in 34 Premier League outings last year, as he helped Palace avoid relegation.

Will we see the Ivorian forward end up sealing a move to north London this summer? It definitely looks like it could happen if the player’s words are anything to go off…