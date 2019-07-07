£80M Arsenal target asks to leave international duty early in order to finalise transfer

Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha has asked to leave his international duty with Ivory Coast early and head back to England as he looks to finalise a transfer.

According to AbidjanShow, Zaha has asked the Ivory Coast to let him leave their squad temporarily and head back to London in order to sort out his future.

The report also states that Arsenal are keen on signing the Crystal Palace star, with the player himself determined to seal a move to the north London club, thus this report makes it seem like the player wants to go to London to seal a move to the Gunners.

Zaha is one of the most dangerous forwards the Premier League has to offer, thus it’s not a shock to hear that Arsenal are keen on signing him.

Arsenal could do with adding a player like Zaha to their squad to play on the wings, as Unai Emery’s options out wide aren’t looking too good at the moment.

The Mirror are noting that the Eagles are after a whopping £80M if they are to sell Zaha this summer, a fee that some fans will surely think is too much to pay for a player who’s already failed at one top six club in his career in the form of Man United.

However, following this report, it seems like Emery’s side could be closing in on the transfer of Zaha thanks to no one other than the player himself.