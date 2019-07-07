Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to this winger after failing in their attempts to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha. Is this a good move?

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal have reignited their interest in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, it’s understood that the north London club are eyeing a move for the Cherries star after failing in their pursuit of £80m-rated Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Given that the Gunners have a reported budget of just £45m to work with this summer, a move for Zaha would be extremely difficult or even impossible for Unai Emery’s side to pull off.

The report states that Fraser is valued at around £20m by Eddie Howe’s side, the coastal club could be open to parting with the star this summer – otherwise they risk losing the 24-year-old on a free next summer.

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere spoke highly of Fraser in a recent interview with Football.London, the England international encouraged the Gunners to make a move for the ace and even described the Scotsman as the “hardest working player” he’s ever played with.

Fraser was second only to former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard in the league’s top assist charts last season, the former Aberdeen star also scored seven goals for his team.

Emery has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer and one of his prime areas of concern is on the wings, Arsenal are lacking quality wide options – academy graduate Alex Iwobi and promising youngster Reiss Nelson are the only natural wide players at the club.

Considering how impressive Fraser has been in recent seasons, it’s actually fair to say that the Bournemouth star should have been Arsenal’s primary wide option from the offset, the star is younger, cheaper and more productive than Zaha.

Fraser has 92 Premier League appearances under his belt and the electric, hard-working winger has developed massively in recent years, there’s no disputing that Fraser has showcased his talents in recent seasons and his phenomenal performances for the Cherries suggest he has what it takes to excel for a bigger team.