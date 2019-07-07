(Photo) Arsenal transfer target posts possible clue over Real Madrid future

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has posted on Instagram offering a possible clue over his future amid transfer links with Arsenal.

Sport recently claimed the Brazilian defender wanted out of the Bernabeu and had been made aware of interest from Arsenal and other top clubs.

However, Marcelo himself has now taken to Instagram to upload an image of himself in a Real Madrid kit, saying he can’t wait to be back with his team-mates.

This suggests the 31-year-old is preparing for another season with Los Blancos, though of course things can change very quickly in football.

Arsenal fans will be hoping there’s still a chance of signing Marcelo, who has been one of the world’s best full-backs in recent years and would add a real winning mentality to the squad at the Emirates Stadium.