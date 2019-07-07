Menu

Angry Wilfried Zaha posts cryptic tweet amid Arsenal transfer rumours

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has appeared to hit out at some of the stuff being written about him in the press at the moment amid transfer rumours linking him as a top target for Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international has apparently been the subject of a bid from the Gunners, according to the Evening Standard and others.

And it sounds like Zaha is not happy with some elements of the reporting on his situation, as he posted this slightly cryptic and angry tweet yesterday…

It’s not clear what the 26-year-old is taking issue with specifically, but we may find out in due course.

Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping for more clarity soon, as they’ll be eager for their club to pull off this ambitious signing.

Zaha would be a big upgrade on their current attackers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and could be crucial to helping Unai Emery’s side get back into the top four next season.

