Menu

Video: David Villa shows he’s still got it with beautiful goal for Vissel Kobe

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Spain legend David Villa is still going strong in Japanese football with Vissel Kobe.

Watch below as the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid hit-man showed he hasn’t lost his clinical touch in front of goal with a sublime strike.

First, Villa takes down a chipped through-ball with a perfect first touch, before then showing quick feet to work his way around the goalkeeper before sliding it into the back of the net.

The 37-year-old remains a joy to watch, even if he hasn’t been performing at the elite level for some time now.

More Stories david villa