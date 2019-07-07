One of the Premier League’s biggest clubs have reached an advanced stage of negotiations in their pursuit to land one of Real Madrid’s brightest talents this summer.

According to The Sun via Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks to sign Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos, it’s understood that the Spain international is confident that he has a future at Real Madrid and the star is eyeing a loan move this summer, something that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly agreed to.

The 22-year-old versatile midfielder didn’t play a major role for Madrid last season, the ace made 27 appearances across all competitions but after a difficult season the star has re-established himself as a big European talent with his impressive performances for Spain in the European Under-21 Championships.

The star bagged two goals and provided two assists during his country’s journey to being crowned champions.

Ceballos has made 56 appearances across all competitions for Madrid since joining from Real Betis in the summer of 2017, the star has all the tools to be a major addition to Pochettino’s midfield ranks.

The 22-year-old can play in central or attacking midfielder, the ace has also played on the wing during his career – giving Pochettino several options to get the best out of the youngster next season.

With Ceballos’ addition, the north London club would have added a frightening amount of young midfield talent on their books this summer. The Spaniard would be joining 22-year-old club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele and 18-year-old former Leeds sensation Jack Clarke.

Tottenham’s lack of quality squad depth has been one of their shortcomings in recent seasons, the north London club will be eager to prove themselves as a real force in the Premier League after they shocked the world by reaching the Champions League final last season.