Deal close: Tottenham in advanced talks with first team star regarding new five-year deal

Spurs are said to be in advanced talks with Welsh international and defender Ben Davies regarding an extension to his contract with the north London club.

Davies has proven to be a useful player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since joining the Lilywhites from Swansea in the summer of 2014.

The 26-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for the north London club last term, as he helped them achieve a top four finish in the Premier League and reach the Champions League final.

The Telegraph note that Tottenham are in advanced talks with the defender regarding a new long-term contract, with the player set to sign a new five-year deal with the club some time this month.

The report also notes that Pochettino’s side could lose Danny Rose this summer, something that makes their decision to hand Davies a new deal a smart one.

If Spurs were to lose Rose, Davies would be the only out-and-out left back at the club, thus it seems essential that they don’t lose him as well.

The Welshman has shown that he’s capable of competing against the very best wingers that the Premier League has to offer during his time with both Spurs and Swansea.

And it seems like the player is going to continue to get the chance to impress if this report from the Telegraph is anything to go off.