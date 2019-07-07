Tottenham star and Man United target closer to being allowed transfer away as Spurs close in on replacement

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Spanish starlet Dani Olmo in a move that could clear Christian Eriksen to finally join Real Madrid.

Mucho Deporte have reported on Spurs being close to signing Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb in a £22million deal, and Don Balon add that this could be key in Eriksen getting his move away.

The Denmark international has been one of the finest players in the Premier League in recent years, and would make a top signing for Madrid or any other leading European club.

It remains to be seen, however, if Eriksen is a priority for Real, with Don Balon suggesting the Spanish giants would rather sign Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba.

If that is the case, it could end up being good news for Man Utd, who have been linked with Eriksen as a replacement for the Frenchman in a recent report by the Evening Standard.

While it would be a blow for Spurs to lose their creative star, it looks like they could be well set-up without him as Olmo potentially joins Tanguy Ndombele in north London.

United, meanwhile, may well feel Eriksen would be an upgrade on Pogba if he ends up being poached by Madrid.