Video: Frank Lampard shows touch hasn’t left him with age as new manager joins in Chelsea training session

Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard showed a couple of neat touches in a rondo training session, as shown on the club’s Instagram page.

Watch below as the newly-appointed replacement for Maurizio Sarri couldn’t resist getting involved with a group of his players, and showed his touch and passing haven’t vanished with age…

Lampard will be hoping to get a good pre-season underway now ahead of a challenging first campaign in charge of Chelsea.

The inexperienced 41-year-old looks a slightly risky appointment by CFC, but impressed in his single season in management with Derby County.