“I want him to stay” – Frank Lampard desperate to keep Blues star as ace edges closer to signing new £100,000-a-week deal

Frank Lampard has made know his want to see talented Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi stay at the club this summer amid reports that the player is close to signing a new long-term deal.

Hudson-Odoi managed to break into Chelsea’s first team under Maurizio Sarri last season, with the forward’s form for the Blues even seeing him earn a call up to Gareth Southgate’s England side.

The youngster did suffer a pretty bad injury towards the tail end of last season, however despite this, it seems like Lampard is still very keen to keep the player at the club this summer.

Speaking about Hudson-Odoi on the club’s official website, Lampard stated “I have seen Callum come through and he is a fantastic talent. We all know that and I will speak to him and I want him to stay.”

And it seems like the club are edging ever closer to tying the youngster down to a new deal, as Goal are stating that the Blues are close to agreeing a new contract with the teenager, one that will see him take home around £100,000-a-week should he sign it.

Hudson-Odoi is one of the brightest young talents currently in England, and we’re sure he has the potential to be a mainstay in Chelsea’s side for years to come should he end up extending his current deal with the west London club.

And following this, it seems like Lampard is fully aware of this fact, and wants him to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.