Some Manchester United fans can’t believe that out-of-favour star Alexis Sanchez has been injured for Chile, offloading the star is looking increasingly unlikely.

Alexis Sanchez barely featured for Chile in their Copa America third-place playoff clash against Argentina yesterday evening, the attacker was forced off after just 17 minutes.

According to BBC Sport, the superstar limped off with a hamstring injury. News of the star’s injury is the last thing that United fans will have wanted to hear before they head out for their preseason tour tomorrow.

Sanchez has been disappointing for the Red Devils since his switch from Arsenal in January 2018 and according to Goal, the attacker is one of the players who is being aimed for the exit door at Old Trafford.

United’s hopes of getting the star’s mammoth wage off the books were already difficult enough, following the star’s injury – in what was his side’s last Copa America appearance – the chances of Sanchez leaving before the transfer window closes are extremely unlikely.

Check out some reaction to the star’s injury below:

Of course — isaac (@92ClassOf) July 6, 2019

Just in time for united pre season, what a coincidence — Kish (@BanterManUtd) July 6, 2019

This guy is just a Liability to this Team, can you imagine — BUSARI YUSUF (@yuskid_yusuf) July 6, 2019

Time to sell — Reppin’ Utd? (@ReppinUnited) July 6, 2019

Well any hope of him returning to his former glories ended quickly — samdaniels? (@samdani48519731) July 6, 2019

When isn’t he injured — ?? (@xCriXRonaldo7x) July 6, 2019

Made of glass…get rid! — Séamus McHugh (@smchugh589) July 6, 2019

Another who needs to be shown where the door is. — @majidrem (@majidrem1) July 6, 2019

Sanchez is so injury prone it’s actually annoying! We should literally get rid of him n cut our losses fuckin hell. — Chapo's Gunman (@edwonday) July 6, 2019

The former Arsenal star doesn’t look like he’s part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for United, the Norwegian prefers younger players and with Sanchez now 30 years old and in extremely bad form; it doesn’t look like the attacker will get a look in next season.

Sanchez made just 20 appearances for United in the Premier League last season, with 11 of those coming off the bench. The star is massively out-of-favour at Old Trafford.

United fans seem to be tired with Sanchez, the general consensus shows that the Red Devils faithful just want rid of the star, the Old Trafford outfit just need to cut their losses and move on.