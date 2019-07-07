Manchester United told to pay £85m to complete transfer after swap deal bid rejected

Manchester United have reportedly been told to pay £85million to complete the transfer of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the England international for much of the summer so far, with a new centre-back making sense as a priority for the club.

United slumped all the way down to sixth place in the Premier League last season after some poor form, with their current crop of defenders particularly culpable.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ended up conceding 54 league goals – the most they’ve let in in a single campaign in the Premier League era.

Still, fixing that will not come cheap as Maguire is reportedly valued at £85m by Leicester, who are also said to have dismissed a possible swap deal with MUFC involving Marcos Rojo, according to the Sun.

That report does, however, say Man Utd have a clear run at the 26-year-old, who looks too expensive for their rivals Manchester City.

It remains to be seen, however, if they can come up with enough money to finally meet Leicester’s demands.