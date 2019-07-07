Manchester United could miss out as Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to seal transfer of €120million star

Manchester United face missing out on Paulo Dybala as Lionel Messi reportedly wants the Juventus forward at Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window.

The Argentina international is one of Europe’s top attacking players on his day, and could be a useful signing for most top clubs as his situation at Juventus looks uncertain.

According to Don Balon, Messi has requested Barcelona invest the €120million they’ve set aside for Antoine Griezmann on Dybala instead if they end up missing out on the Atletico Madrid star.

This could be a blow for Man Utd, who have also been linked with Dybala as part of the potential Paul Pogba swap deal.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira recently claimed Juve could try offering the former Palermo man to the Red Devils in a bid to land Pogba.

#Juventus insist with Mino #Raiola to return Paul #Pogba. Paratici is ready to offer money (€60-70M) plus Paulo #Dybala for him, but #ManchesterUnited want €150M. Meanwhile #RealMadrid and Zidane are in race for Pogba and want to close. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 3, 2019

It had also been claimed previously by Calciomercato that MUFC held an interest in Dybala, who would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez.

Still, it seems Messi is a fan of his fellow countryman and it would be interesting to see them link up together at the Nou Camp.