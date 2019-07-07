Manchester United star set to sign new contract as Real Madrid transfer interest fades

Manchester United finally look to have agreed a deal to tie goalkeeper David de Gea down to a new contract at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Spain international is set to sign a new five-year contract with wages of around £350,000 a week.

This is a huge boost for Man Utd as De Gea had been in the final year of his contract, while the Mirror make reference to transfer interest from Real Madrid.

However, it seems De Gea is no longer a priority target for Los Blancos, according to the Mirror, and that may have influenced his decision to commit his future to the Red Devils instead.

It’s possible that not everyone will be over the moon with this news, as De Gea’s form took a real tumble towards the end of last season.

The 28-year-old made a number of high-profile individual errors in some big games, and it may be that he’s now past the very peak of his powers.

Still, if he can get back to his best he’s one of the very finest in the world in his position and an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.