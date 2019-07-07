Jose Mourinho snubs world-record £28m-a-year offer to return to management

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has snubbed a big-money offer to take charge of Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande.

According to Sky Sports, the Portuguese tactician remains keen to coach a top European club and win the Champions League again, thereby rejecting what is being described as the biggest managerial contract of all time.

Mourinho is said to have been offered a salary of £28million a season in China, but it’s clear he’s not just chasing the money despite some doubts about his future at the highest level of the game.

Despite being one of the best managers in the world for the last 15 years or so, Mourinho has endured difficult recent spells at Chelsea and Man Utd which have harmed his reputation.

It remains to be seen if the 56-year-old will get the kind of job he wants, with his style of football and man-management methods looking a little out of date after a lack of recent success.

Goal linked him with another spell at Real Madrid last season, though it didn’t work out, while Don Balon linked him with a return to Inter Milan, which also didn’t work out.