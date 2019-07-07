Talks imminent: Manchester United ready to pay €75million to clinch BRILLIANT transfer

Manchester United could reportedly take advantage of the fact that Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is in London this weekend as they continue to chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 24-year-old has long looked one of the finest young players in the world, and is now approaching his peak years as speculation grows that he could be on his way to a bigger club.

Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain seem to be the main teams chasing Milinkovic-Savic, and both would be willing to pay around €75million to snap him up this summer.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim Tare could be approached by United for talks over the Serbia international this weekend.

Red Devils fans will surely be hoping their club can take advantage of this situation, as Milinkovic-Savic could be just the signing they need to replace Paul Pogba.

The France international continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Juventus this summer, with both the player and his agent publicly stating he wants out of Old Trafford.

Selling Pogba would surely give MUFC the funds they need to get Milinkovic-Savic in, in what could be fine business by the club if they can pull it off.